We all know how Ajith fans wait patiently to get a glimpse of their idol. Ajith, who prefers to keep a low profile of his personal life, hardly makes any public appearance. However, for the past few days, the actor has been hitting the headlines for various reasons. Let's take a look.

The actor is currently busy with his bank heist thriller helmed by H Vinoth. If reports are true, the film will be based on a thrilling bank heist show with Ajith's character having grey shades similar to Mankatha. Manju Warrier plays a key role in the film, recently pictures of Ajith and Manju riding bikes are doing rounds on social media.

This is Ajith's third outing with Vinoth after Nerkonda Paaravai and Valimai. There is also a buzz that the film is loosely based on the 1987 Punjab bank robbery where 15 Sikh men dressed as police with armed guns snatched nearly Rs 5.7 Cr from the safe. Often termed the perfect heist, police have described the incident as a neat and clean operation.

The actor was recently road-tripping in the Himalayas. Interestingly, while on his way he also helped a stranded biker in Ladakh.

After completing the Ladakh schedule, the actor headed to Thailand for his next schedule. He also took this opportunity to go on a bike trip across the island nation. In one of the images, the actor was seen holding e-cigarettes which are banned in India.

Post the Bangkok schedule, the actor reached Chennai for the last leg of shooting followed by post-production. There are reports that the markers are looking for a Pongal 2023 release. There is also a buzz that the actor is planning to take a small break from action after Thunivu and Vignesh Shivan's directorial. Ajith will reportedly embark on a cross-country road trip covering all the continents across the globe.