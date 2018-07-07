Croatia will take on hosts Russia in what promises to be an exciting battle between the two international sides. The two nations will meet in the FIFA World Cup's fourth quarter-final scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 7.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The clash is scheduled to take place in Sochi at 11.30 pm IST and 7 pm BST.

Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN will provide live television coverage in India. The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

Croatia vs Russia preview

Croatia has never played against the hosts and the surprise package, Russia, in a World Cup fixture. Croatia, who had entered the tournament with high hopes, have stunned their fans with their performances in the tournament. The thumping victory against Lionel Messi-led Argentina proved that they are going to be pushovers in the tournament.

The star-studded team includes players like Real Madrid playmaker Luka Modric, Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic and Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic. The team will look to emulate their performance from the 1998 World Cup when they finished third in the tournament. Interestingly, that year, they had participated in the World Cup for the first time.

Russia, on the other hand, will be confident after winning against Spain, 2010 World Cup winners, in a dramatic penalty shootout. With the home support at their disposal, the Russian side will look to sweep past Croatia despite entering the tournament as the lowest ranked team.

The team will look to bolster their midfield strength with the return of Alan Dzagoev who recovered from a hamstring injury. However, the injury to fellow midfielder Yuri Zhirkov could be a big blow for the Russian side.

Could it be the Modric show yet again?

Croatia's most potent weapon comes from the 32-year-old Real Madrid midfielder and national team captain Luka Modric, who is known for his killer passes with an ability to split any defence.

Modric would be looking to replicate his performances yet again, especially the one against Argentina which is touted as one of the best individual performances of this tournament.

Croatia would look to deploy Modric in an attacking role with fellow midfielder Ivan Rakitic along his side. The two maestros are one of the most effective and exciting midfield duos in this edition of the world cup.

Predicted lineups

Russia: Akinfeev, Fernandes, Kutepov, Ignashevich, Kudryashov, Zobnin, Kuzyaev; Samedov, Golovin, Cheryshev, Dzyuba.

Croatia: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Rakitic, Brozovic, Rebic, Modric, Perisic, Mandzukic

