The ongoing World Cup 2018 has turned out to be quite a cracker of an event with Croatia set to meet France in the finals on Sunday, July 15. Apart from being the lowest ranked team in history to reach the finals, Croatia has also become the smallest nation in the finals since Uruguay in 1950.

Croatia had last reached the World Cup semi-finals in 1998 and made quite a mark defeating Argentina, Nigeria, and Iceland in the group stages and beating Denmark and Russia in the knock-out matches.

Fun facts on Croatia