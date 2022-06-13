Responding to the appeal of the helpless family members of an MBBS student Shoaib Lone, seriously injured in a road accident in Bangladesh, the Union Government has decided to airlift him to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi for treatment.

"The central government has reached out to an MBBS student undergoing treatment in a Bangladesh hospital after being critically injured in an accident and efforts are being made to airlift him to AIIMS in New Delhi", J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina informed on Monday.

"After family members of Shoaib Lone informed us about the incident we immediately approached Prime Minister's office", Raina said and added that the Union Government has asked the Indian Ambassador in Bangladesh to contact family members of Shoaib Lone and provide them with all possible help.

Raina further said that the J&K unit of the BJP has also decided to provide all possible assistance to the family of Shoaib Lone.

"Highly grateful to our Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi ji for taking all care of Mr. Shoaib Lone, an MBBS student from Rajouri J&K who is studying in Bangladesh and unfortunately met with a road accident at Dhaka and is admitted in Hospital. Our ambassador visited Hospital and assured all support", Ravinder Raina tweeted.

Shoaib Lone - a resident of Rajouri injured in a road accident

Shoaib Lone, a resident of the border district of Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir, is a final year MBBS student at Barind Medical College in Dhaka.

On June 3, Shoaib and two other college friends met with an accident in which one of them died and two others including Shoaib were critically injured. During his visit to the Rajouri district, Raina met the student's father Mohmmad Askam Lone.

"As soon as I came to know about the accident from his father during my visit to Rajouri, I sought the help of the PMO. He is in a coma. His parents want help", Raina said.

The ambassador visited the injured student in Ever Care Hospital in Dhaka and reached out to his family in Rajouri.

Highly greatfull to our PM Sh @narendramodi G for taking all care of Mr #Shoaib_Lone, an MBBS student from Rajouri J&K who is studying in Bangladesh & unfortunately met with a road accident at Dhaka & is admitted in Hospital. Our ambassador Visited Hospital & assured all support. pic.twitter.com/x6icC2hgrO — Ravinder Raina (@ImRavinderRaina) June 13, 2022

Shoaib's father is a Class-IVth employee

Shoaib's father is a Class-IV employee in a government department. With the help of some relatives and friends, the family somehow managed to arrange Rs 10 lakh by contribution but all have been spent on his treatment.