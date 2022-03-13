Fishermen in Malpe beach of Udupi district in Karnataka unintentionally caught a sawfish, a highly endangered species protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972. The fish was apparently auctioned later. This might result in a penalty for the fisherman comparable to that imposed for killing a tiger or elephant.

The catch was auctioned at Malpe fisheries harbour on Thursday and the fisheries department headquarters a few furlongs away was caught off guard. Officials from the Forest Service did not appear at the scene to dispose of the fish properly.

An extremely rare & endangered species of carpenter shark (sawfish) was caught in fishnets at Malpe on Thursday. ?



The huge carpenter shark weighed around 250 kgs, was accidentally trapped in the nets of a boat named 'Sea Captain' that had left Malpe port to fish in deep waters pic.twitter.com/3AimndOv1I — Mangalore City (@MangaloreCity) March 12, 2022

Despite the fact that officials from the fisheries department have been educating fishermen on topics such as following the maritime border and not using artificial lights to net fish in recent years, they have not held any awareness drives for local fishermen about endangered and protected marine species.

The 10-foot-long fish was caught by a group of fishermen aboard the 'Sea Captain,' a deep-sea fishing boat, and brought to the Malpe fishery port. The crane, which was equipped with a hoist rope, was then used to transport it to the auction location. According to reports, the fish weighed around 250 kilogrammes. This massive fish was seen by many people in the harbour area.