Manchester United risk losing talisman Cristiano Ronaldo this season as the 37-year-old forward has asked to leave the club should the Red Devils receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window, according to the Times. The Portuguese superstar's decision is said to be driven by a desire to play in the Champions League for the remainder of his career. Ronaldo believes that he has 'three or four years' at the highest level to win major trophies, according to the report.

Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich and Chelsea so far this summer, with the Blues' new chief Todd Boehly recently meeting with the player's agent Jorge Mendes. The Athletic claim that Bayern Munich are thought to have been told about his situation, while Napoli are understood to be interested, but Paris Saint-Germain are not currently among the clubs interested in pursuing Ronaldo in this window.

Although the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had previously talked about how "happy and excited" he was at Old Trafford with the club set for a new era under Erik ten Hag, it appears he doesn't want to be part of the Dutchman's rebuild, which could take years. "I know he [Ten Hag] did a fantastic job for Ajax and that he's an experienced coach. But we need to give him time and things need to change the way he wants."

"I hope we have success of course. Because if you have success, all of Manchester are going to have success as well. So I wish him the best. We are happy and excited - not only the players but the supporters as well. I wish him the best and let's hope that next year we're going to win trophies," Ronaldo said, lat month.

A host of clubs will surely be put on high alert after this latest development with Bayern Munich said to be the favourites should Robert Lewandowski leave the club for Barcelona. A rumoured return to Italian club Juventus has also been going around.

Ronaldo completed a sensational return to the Old Trafford ahead of the 2021/22 season having spent three years in Italy with Juventus. He scored 24 goals in 38 games, including six strikes from seven matches in the Champions League. United, however, finished 6th in the season which keeps them out of the Champions League, something which is touted as the reason for Ronaldo wish to exit.