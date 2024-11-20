On Tuesday, AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, took the internet by storm when they announced their breakup.

The couple have decided to separate after 29 years of marriage citing tension has created an Insurmountable Gap for divorce Her lawyer released Saira's announcement of separating from AR Rahman.

'Cringe, why hashtag for breakup': AR Rahman criticised for adding#ARSairaBreakup on post announcing separation with Saira Banu

Hours later, AR Rahman also confirmed the news with a statement on X (formerly Twitter). However, the music maestro received a lot of sympathy and support from fans, many of whom were puzzled by the use of a hashtag in the post.

"We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter."

He even mentioned #arrsairaabreakup

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for… — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 19, 2024

Netizens weren't happy with the hashtag AR Sairaa breakup and slammed the musician for using such a hashtag in this situation.

A user wrote, "Who creates a hashtag for this situation? Fire your admin, thalaiva."

The next one mentioned, "Hashtag ( #arrsairaabreakup ) for a divorce post."

The third one said, "No matter what, hog the limelight."

The next one mentioned, "Who created a hashtag for breakup."

Another mentioned, "This is cringe.."

Saira's notice

On Tuesday night, their Vandana Shah and Associates, issued a statement that read, "After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A R. Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other.

"Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time," it further read, adding, "Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A R. Rahman request privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as they navigate this difficult chapter in their life."

AR Rahman's son reacts

Their son AR Ameen and daughters Khatija and Raheema have been vocal about it. Ameen, was the first to address the matter on Instagram, asking for privacy during this challenging time. Following him, Raheema also shared her feelings, expressing the need for space and support. The family is going through a tough phase and has requested understanding from everyone.