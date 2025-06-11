'Cringe show-off ': Tiger Shroff Plays Cricket in only underwear, flexes his abs, gets trolled

Actors Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar are well-known for their fitness and chiselled physiques. The duo shares a close bond and is often seen engaging in outdoor sports together. Recently, Tiger took to Instagram to share a video showcasing their infectious energy as they played a friendly game of cricket.

While their camaraderie and enthusiasm were widely appreciated, what truly grabbed everyone's attention was Tiger Shroff's unconventional choice of attire. In the video, Tiger can be seen comfortably batting and running around the pitch shirtless, wearing only a pair of snug briefs. His pantsless appearance quickly sparked a wave of reactions online.

Akshay, in contrast, was dressed in casual athletic wear. Tiger captioned the video: "Koi technique nahi, par bahot jaan hai."

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with mixed reactions. One wrote, "Kapda pehan ke bhi khel sakta hai."

Another asked, "Bhai, kapde nahi hai kya?"(Don't you have clothes?)

A third commented, "Please wear some clothes and play,"

While another simply questioned, "Don't you have clothes?"

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is basking in the success of his recently released film Housefull 5. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film features an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan, and Nana Patekar. The film has already crossed ₹100 crore in its opening weekend and continues to perform well at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews from critics.

Akshay will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle and Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla.

Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for his upcoming action film Baaghi 4, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles. The film is slated for a theatrical release on September 5.