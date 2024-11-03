Ajay Devgn is basking in the success of his recently released film Singham Again. The film has crossed almost Rs 50 crore after two days. On Saturday, Ajay's daughter Nysa attended a special screening of Singham Again arranged by the makers of the film.

Nysa was spotted with her mother Kajol, friend Orry, grandmother Tanuja and others.

Nysa also interacted with the paps as she headed to the venue. She said, "Aap sab Singham ke liye jao please." ( Please watch Singham).

To which Paps replied, "We have seen the movie." To avoid paps zooming in at inappropriate angles she kept her hands behind as she walked inside.

Take a look:

For the movie night, she wore a maroon body-hugging outfit and a white shawl. She kept her hair open and opted for a flat slipper.

Netizens lauded Nysa's de-glam look and were impressed by her sartorial choice. However, a section of netizens were of the view that Nysa had a weird accent. She was conscious.

A user wrote, "Surprisingly, she is decently dressed."

Another asked, "What has happened to her accent."

Nysa cheers for dad Ajay Devgn

After Nysa watched the film, she gave a shoutout to her 'fav hero' dad, Ajay Devgn. His response will win your heart.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Nysa shared a scene from the film and wrote, "ur fav hero's fav hero @ajaydevgn'.

Reacting to the same, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Your hero always."

Ajay Devgn also shared a glimpse of his Diwali celebrations with family. All were seen twinning in yellow colour and looked stunning.

Sharing the pictures, Ajay wrote, "Happy Diwali "

Box office update of Singham Again

On day 1, total of INR 65 crore worldwide with India's Net Box Office at INR 43.7 crore. Singham Again, which clashed with Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office.

Starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff with a special cameo by Salman Khan.

Singham's first part was released in 2011 and Singham Returns came in 2014, this is the third instalment of the franchise.