'Cringe, pointless reel': Deepika Padukone shares video of her collagen treatment; fans slam her for posting only skincare content

Deepika Padukone is embracing every moment of motherhood. The actress welcomed her baby girl, Dua, on September 8, 2024. Currently on maternity break, she is also prioritizing her skincare post-pregnancy.

She has been actively promoting her skincare brand, 82°E. Earlier this month, Deepika shared a reel on Instagram, discussing her skincare routine and applying products from her brand. She also posted a GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video, where she was seen preparing for her ramp walk as a muse for Sabyasachi.

Deepika Padukone shares a video of her collagen treatment; fans slam her for posting only skincare content

On Friday, Deepika shared a video of herself undergoing green light therapy, a collagen-boosting skin care treatment.

While getting her green light treatment, she asked her team to make a playlist. She can be heard saying in the clip, "You play your playlist the day after when we are getting ready, and if you pass the test, then you'll be the official DJ of Team DP."

She further gave us an insight into the playlist created by her team which included songs such as "Ishq" by Donn Bhat, "Sunsleeper" by Barry Can't Swim, "360" by Charli xcx, "Danielle (smile on my face) by Fred again, "Rush" by Troye Sivan, "Keep Moving" by Jungle, "Baalmaa" by OAFF and Divyam Sodhi, "Nazar" by Darzi, and "Assumptions" by Sam Gellaitry. Deepika Padukone ended the video with the question, "Did they pass the vibe check?"

Netizens were not impressed with Deepika's latest Instagram video, as most of her content revolves around beauty and GRWM clips, with little to no mention of her upcoming projects.

Take a look at what fans have to say

A user wrote, "Manifesting the era where Deepika becomes an actress again and not a skincare influence."

Another wrote, "Cringe reels are back.."

The third one said, "Another pointless reel."

Recently, Deepika appeared on the second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha, an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the discussion, she revealed how she silently struggled with depression while living in Mumbai until her mother noticed that something was wrong.

Deepika recalled experiencing suicidal thoughts and contemplating ending her life. She said, "I transitioned from school to sports, then modeling, and eventually acting. I kept pushing myself until, in 2014, I suddenly fainted. It was only later that I realized I was struggling with depression. The thing about depression is that it's invisible—you can't always see it. There might be people around us battling anxiety or depression, yet we may never know because, on the outside, they seem happy and normal."

She said, "When my mother came to see me in Mumbai, on the day she was leaving for Bangalore, I suddenly broke down. My family asked me all sorts of questions about my work, but all I could say was, 'I don't know. I just feel helpless and hopeless. Mujhe jeena hi nahi hai (I don't want to live).' Thankfully, my mother recognized the signs and suggested I see a psychologist. In our country, mental health carries a stigma, making it difficult to talk about. But as soon as I started speaking about it, I felt lighter. Anxiety, stress, and depression can affect anyone, and talking about it truly eases the burden."

Work front

Deepika and Ranveer Singh were last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, in which Ranveer will reprise his role of Simmba and Deepika will be introduced as Tara Shetty. They will appear alongside a star-studded cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.

Deepika was last seen in Kalki in 2898 AD.

Ranveer will also be seen in Aditya Dhar's next, another action film ensemble co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna.

Apart from that, Deepika Padukone even launched the Live Love Laugh Foundation to support individuals facing similar struggles.