Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their first wedding anniversary on April 14, 2023. On the occasion of their special day, Alia and Ranbir were seen visiting their under-construction house in Bandra, Mumbai. After the couple was done with the inspection of the building. As usual, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped by paparazzi and this time the couple was clicked holding hands as they walked towards the car. What amazed netizens was when Alia Bhatt kissed Ranbir Kapoor while paps were wishing the couple their anniversary.

Alia Bhatt gives a peck on Ranbir Kapoor's cheek

As Ranbir and Alia got inside their car, paparazzi approached them for photos. Ranbir extended his hands as some congratulated them on their anniversary. While Ranbir was interacting, Alia pecked a sweet kiss on his cheek. Photographers then requested them for candid photos, to which, Alia laughed and blushed.

Photographers were heard saying, "Baas aise he candid ek pic de do". (Please hold, so we can take a candid shot of this).

To which, Ranbir responded, "Candid he toh hai". (It's candid only).

Alia's PDA didn't go down well with the netizen and they slammed her for being clingy.

Take a look at the comments

A user wrote, "Oh god. So awkward when she tried kissing him but didn't know if she should."

Another mentioned. " Kitni overacting karti hai yeh media ke saamne aur Ranbir isko bhaw bhi nahi deta." (Why is she overacting in front of the media and Ranbir is not giving her attention).

The third one mentioned, "Why Alia does overact all the time ?? why does she need to show cosy moments to the public when they can do it in private ???"

The fourth one mentioned, "Alia be like....ohh media samne hai chalo drama start karte hai cringe couple."

When did Alia and Ranbir get married

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14, 2022, at their residence in Vaastu in the presence of a few close friends and family members. They embraced parenthood in November 2022 and named their bundle of joy Raha Kapoor.

Reportedly, the family would move into the new house which is in Bandra. However, the construction of their new home is still underway.

On their first wedding anniversary, Alia shared a slew of pictures from their wedding festivities.

Professional front

Ranbir will be next seen in Animal, and Alia has Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani lined up for release this July. It stars her with Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She will also be making her Hollywood debut with Netflix's Heart of Stone. While they will be seen in Brahmāstra 2 and 3. The second part will release in December 2025.