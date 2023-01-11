SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has made the country proud by winning the prestigious Golden Globes' award for Best Song - Naatu Naatu. At a time when the whole nation is celebrating the win, one section of social media users has latched onto a video of Jr NTR giving an interview during his visit to attend the coveted award show.

What social media feels

Many on social media are irked by Jr NTR changing his accent and how it validated the notion that only American and British accent is the true English. "He should have replied in a normal Indian accent. There is nothing wrong with an Indian accent. This "act" only pushes the notion that American and British accents are the only correct way to speak English," one social media user wrote.

"How the accent flipped?" another one asked.

"This is pure cringe," another social media user wrote.

"This is so absolutely cringe. Man went abroad last night and picked an accent, this is hilarious," was one more comment.

Those in favour

However, there were a few who even complimented him for his adaptability. "People in the comments complaining about his accent should know a thing called Adaptability. He did what he wanted to do and nailed that interview. He is not obligated to behave in a particular way just cuz he's from a particular region. Stop complaining and Be proud (sic)," a social media user wrote.

"You would have said he doesn't speak "presentable" English if he had stuck to his original accent," commented a netizen. "I think he totally nailed it," was one more comment.