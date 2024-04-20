Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Krushna Abhishek's sister, Arti' Singh is getting married in the coming week. Arti Singh's sister-in-law and actress Kashmera Shah hosted a lavish bridal shower for the bride-to-be. Many popular celebrities and close friends of Arti Singh and Kashmera attended the bridal shower.

From Ragini Khanna, Mahhi Vij, Deepshikha Nagpal, Ayub Khan, Tanaaz Irani, and Bakhtiyar Irani among others attended the Arti Singh's bridal shower party.

Who wore what!

Arti Singh was accompanied by her mother and looked stunning in a short electric blue dress.

Her sister-in-law Kashmera Shah opted for a lilac-coloured outfit. The crop top of Kashmera was deep-neck

'Cringe, awful outfit for pre-wedding festivity': Kashmera Shah goes bold wears low-neck crop top at sister-in-law Arti Singh bridal shower [reactions]

Arti and Krushna twinned blue attire, with Krushna wearing an electric blue shirt paired with black trousers, looking handsome.

Several inside videos from the party have surfaced online.

Arti and Krushna's other relatives and family members were seen dancing with Ragini Khanna.

Kashmera Shah hosts a glamorous bridal shower for sister-in-law Arti Singh

Netizens weren't impressed with Arti Singh and Kashmera Shah's ensembles.

A section of netizens slammed Kashmera's awful dance moves. They found it the outfit bold and inappropriate for a pre-wedding festivity.

Arti cut a beautiful three-tier cake at the party with her family and friends cheering for her.

Speaking about the event, Kashmera Shah expressed her delight in hosting Arti's bridal shower, saying "It's such a special time for Arti and our family, and I wanted to make this occasion truly unforgettable for her. Seeing her surrounded by so much love and happiness tonight is all that matters."

Ahead of her pre-wedding festivities, Arti spoke to E-Times and revealed, that she's getting married at the Iskcon temple in Mumbai, "It's not that I won't be wearing heavy jewellery or won't have functions. Everything will happen. I will opt for a heavy look and jewellery but that will be for the main day. But now I am liking how things are going. I like the simplicity, I like being simple. My wedding is in Iskcon Temple. Mera mann waisa he tha karne ka and I am happy everything is happening that way."

Arti will be getting married on April 25, 2024.