Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey starrer Dream Girl 2 was released in cinemas on Friday, August 25. The film is a sequel to Dream Girl which was released in 2019 and starred Nushrratt Bharuccha and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ayushmann lauded for comic timings

Ayushmann praised Ayushmaan's cross-dressing as 'Pooja' and voice modulation that has garnered accolades. The slapstick comedy will make you laugh your heart out, and needless to say, Ayushmann is the scene stealer.

His crisp comic timing dialogues amid chaotic moments comic timings along with the camaraderie with the ensemble cast grips the audiences.

Dream Girl 2 has nothing new to offer except Ananya Pandya. It's redundant and at one time the jokes fall flat.

Netizens react

Movie-goers who watched the film have shared their reviews on social media. The internet is divided, with a section of netizens heaping praise on Ayushmaan's cross-dressing and voice modulation.

A user wrote, "Those hilarious one-liners are damn good. This movie is worth watching with family."

#DreamGirl2 has no story, and only bad jokes. Holds no quality to its first part. Everything feels pretentious and repetitive in the film.



Although I really liked Rajan Raj's character. Whenever he was on screen the film feels genuinely humorous.

Another user wrote, "Boring movie tbh. Not a good movie for the masses."

"If you loved #DreamGirl (2019) as much as I did, I guess you'll go watch this one anyway and sure, please do that. #DreamGirl2 is a decent entertainer that has some really funny comic moments. Go, have a laugh," wrote the third one.

The fourth one mentioned, "I don't think that #DreamGirl2 is going to make any impact. Same old jokes, same old script, same old gyaan."

"Another user said, "Ayushman Khurana is the cringiest he can ever be in #DreamGirl2. Even the core fanbase of Ayushman Khurana will not be able to digest this. Worst Ever!", mentioned a cinephile.

I don’t think that #DreamGirl2 is going to make any impact. Same old jokes, same old script, same old gyaan.



Rating : ??/ ?????

Ayushmann Khurrana's film Dream Girl 2 is funny in parts but not up to the mark. The movie has elements where people will laugh but do not match the expectations."

Day 1 collection of Dream Girl 2

Meanwhile, the first-day collection of Ayushmann and Ananya starrer Dream Girl 2, minted Rs 10.50 crores.

Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Rajnikanth's Jailer have been running for two weeks, therefore Dream Girl 2 doesn't have tough competition at

The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilya. Besides Ayushmann, the film will also star Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh.