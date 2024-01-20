Rohit Shetty is known for films based on the cop universe, namely Singham, Sooryavanshi, and Simmba. He depicts the nation's unsung heroes police force as fierce, and strong and tells stories of their bravery.

After the success of Rohit Shetty's past cop universes Sidharth Malhotra- Shilpa Shetty starrer Indian Police Force is the newest member in the cop world.

The principal cast members - Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Rishi,

Social media unimpressed with Rohit Shetty's cop drama

The series dwells deep into the lives of Delhi Police cops, DCP Kabir Malik and his senior officer Joint CP Vikram Bakshi. The brave officers are all out to investigate a series of bomb blasts in Delhi, with the help of Gujarat ATS Chief Tara Shetty.

#IndianPoliceForceOnPrime



Yesterday I finished The web series

All I want to say it can be Better .

No twist and Turn ,all the scenes are predictable. Average VFX .Feel like Normal Action Webseries pic.twitter.com/7VeGq6to4s — The Unrealistic Guy (@Guy_Unrealistic) January 19, 2024

Indian Police Force: India's most wanted terrorist is a toned-down version of Sooryavanshi (2021). The seven-part series has failed to charm the audiences nor has it kept the audiences hooked. The thriller series fails to captivate their niche audiences who have been suckers for crime dramas. The lacklustre script and a very lousy storyline with an abrupt ending.

Half way through #IndianPoliceForce - So Far So Good !!



High-octane start to 2024! Rohit Shetty’s IPS is gripping & entertaining with right blend of emotions & action.



#RohitShetty debuts on OTT with a bang !!#SidharthMalhotra, #ShilpaShettyKundra and #VivekOberoi are too… pic.twitter.com/eQJPyq236M — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 18, 2024

If you are planning to binge-watch Indian Police Force, take a look at these Tweets that will save you time.

For the unversed, Rohit's next is Singham Again, the third instalment of the Singham franchise starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

#IndianPoliceForceOnPrime is so bad man. Cringe, unintentionally hilarious, outdated and snooze fest.

Zero Stars. God save #SinghamAgain — Khan Saab (@RoflNimo) January 19, 2024

The colour grading in #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime is horrendous. The show had so much potential to use the cities as a character itself, but the colour grading, the weird cinematography added with that pathetic VFX, kills any iota of hope by a long shot. — Batman ke Bade Bhaiya (Taylor's Version) (@ShrWorldo) January 19, 2024

After watching #IndianPoliceForce, my hopes are literally crashing for Singham 3 ?



I hope #RohitShetty gives a banger with #SinghamAgain ✌️



But for now, #IPF didn't work for me at all ?#IPFOnPrime #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime #IndianPoliceForce #SidharthMalhotra — Swayam Kumar Das (@KumarSwayam3) January 19, 2024

A user mentioned,"@SidMalhotra set ott in @vivekoberoi what a stubborn performance you made... And finally @rohitshetty as usual you are the hit machine of theater as well as the ott platform.... #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime JAI HIND."