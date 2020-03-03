Bollywood celebrities getting divorced is something that we've seen too rapidly in recent times. They say marriages are made in heaven, performed on earth and broken in court. Neena Gupta talks about the same in one of her video that she posted recently on Instagram. She also gave some useful advice to her followers to 'never get involved with a married man'.

In the two minute clip that she shared earlier, Neena was seen talking and sharing her experience

from her personal life explaining what are the outcomes of being in such a relationship where a man is already married.

The veteran actress says, "He told you that he doesn't like his wife, they aren't getting along for a long time. You fall in love with him, he is a married guy. Then you say 'why don't you separate'. But they say 'no, no there are kids, I don't feel like, let's see what happens, maybe someday'. So you start meeting secretly and go on holidays, but he finds it tough as he has to lie about his plans. Then you say that you want to do a night stay as well and then you go to a hotel and spend the night."

Neena continued, "Then you want to spend more nights together and ultimately you want to marry him. You push him to divorce his wife but he says 'wait for some time, I am working on it, it's not so easy, there is property, there are bank accounts etc etc'. Now you are getting panicky, frustrated and you don't know what to do. You eventually think about leaving him as you don't want to get into so many complications. He says FO (f*** off) to you. Then what do you do?"

Actually Neena was in a brief relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards whom Neena never married but she has a child with Vivian, Masab. Currently, she is married to Vivek Mehra, who is a Delhi-based Chartered Accountant.

She concluded the video by saying, "Sach kahun toh, do not get involved in all this, do not fall in love with a married man. I have done this before, I have suffered. That's why I am telling my friends, you all, try not to do."

Neena is a single parent of Masaba Gupta who recently underwent a divorce with her husband Madhu Mantena. The couple had filed their divorce at Bandra Family Court in March 2019 and were officially granted a divorce in September 2019, however, it did not come out in the media.

Masaba had announced the news of her troubled marriage in mid-2018, in a length Instagram post, wherein the ace Bollywood designer revealed that she would be separating with her husband. Perhaps after suffering so much in her life raising a child as a single parent, Neena would be heart-broken to see her daughter going through it as well.

Moreover, maybe the divorce of Masaba prompted The 'Badhaai Ho' actress to post an emotional message on Instagram for her followers. Either way, our heart goes out to the lady, as it takes immense courage to have undergone what Neena has been through.