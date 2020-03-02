Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her husband Madhu Mantena, who had announced their separation after three years of marriage, have filed for a divorce at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai on March 13, 2019. The two were then officially granted divorce in September 2019 but for some reason, the news remained unreported until now.

In a joint statement issued on August 25, 2018, the couple had said that they had decided to go on a trial separation and it was a mutually consented decision.

"After much thought and consideration, we have come to an amicable conclusion on all matters. We have decided to move forward separately and get divorced. We are two individuals who respect and care for each other and have made our own choices. We would appreciate if we are given our privacy in this time.

"What we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on the marriage and the love that we share. Hence, we would take time off from each other and our marriage to figure out for ourselves what we want out of this life," read the statement.

Masaba slams reports of Madhu's infidelity

It was reported that the two decided to part ways and Masaba has suspected Madhu of infidelity. However, the designer cleared the air in a tweet saying that it was all baseless and rubbish. "Going to address this because of the infidelity bit attached. Or maybe I will address more as it comes, given that I won't tolerate a single thing being said about Madhu's character. Not true," Masaba had tweeted.

Neena Gupta shocking reaction on divorce

When Neena Gupta, mother of Masaba Gupta, had learned about her daughter filing for a divorce, she was taken aback with her decision. Like any mother, she advised her to rush into the decision.

"Like a normal mother, I said don't take any decision in a rush. Think about it because my husband and I, both loved Madhu and still love him. He's a very nice man and we still love him. But... nahi bana toh nahi bana...Humne bola socho isko, aisa nahi hai ki immediate decision liya, they thought about it. It was a very big shock to me," Neena had said during a media interaction.

Masaba is the daughter of acclaimed actress Neena Gupta and renowned West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. She is a very popular and talented fashion designer. Madhu Mantena is the producer of movies such as Ghajini, Lootera, Queen, Manmarziyaan, Rakta Charitra and many more.