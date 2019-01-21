Cricketer and ex-Bigg Boss Kannada contestant, NC Aiyappa has tied the knot with TV actress Anu Poovamma on Sunday, 20 January. Their marriage was attended by their well-wishers, friends and relatives.

It was performed as per the Kodava traditions. The couple sported their traditional attires and apparently enjoyed every ritual of the marriage. They had their engagement in May 2018 after being in love for some time.

NC Aiyappa is a cricketer, who played for Karnataka in the Ranji trophy. He made his first-class debut in 2001 and went on to represent the state in 32 matches, while taking 116 wickets.

He is the younger brother of well-known South Indian actress Prema. He became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss Kannada 3. His relationship with Pooja Gandhi was widely reported during his stint in the Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show.

However, they did not continue the relationship after the completion of the show.

Whereas Anu Poovamma starred in movies like Karvva, Kathachitra, Life Super and Pani Puri. She currently portrays a negative role in the daily soap, Muddu Lakshmi.

Their wedding pictures have now gone viral on social media sites.