It's been some time since the 2019 Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand. Still, the memories of that game and New Zealand's bad fortune remain as fresh as anything. On Sunday, when the final and deciding T20I of a 5-match series between the two sides also went into another super over, the cricket world couldn't believe what they were witnessing.

'Not again!' was the collective response of the entire fraternity. The match saw New Zealand batting first and scoring 146/5 in the 11 over/side, rain-truncated match. England then proceeded to chase the target strongly with opener Jonny Bairstow scoring 47 off just 18 balls. Still, the Poms needed four runs of the last ball of the match and Chris Jordan struck a boundary to bring the two teams at par.

This took the game into the super over. There, England managed to score 17, giving its opponent New Zealand a target of 18. The Kiwis could muster only 8 runs and that too, for the loss of one wicket. So, history repeated itself, though this time, the super over wasn't tied and boundary count wasn't applied.

As expected, there were a myriad reactions on Twitter and #NZvENG along with #superover were trending.

Here's a look at some of the best reactions on social media to this match: