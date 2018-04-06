A former Indian cricketer, who was also a member of the country's World Cup-winning squad in 2011, has come under scrutiny after Rajasthan Police found out business links between the player in question and a match-fixing syndicate that operated during Rajputana Premier League (RPL).

The cricketer, who represented India in all three formats, was spotted on the sidelines of the T20 tournament organized in Jaipur last year, according to The Indian Express.

Notably, the RPL was flagged by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Anti Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) last year.

The club cricketers-based league, telecasted in Neo Sports, witnessed a lot of bizarre and suspicious passages of play. It is currently being probed by Rajasthan Police's Crime Investigation Department (CID).

Police came to know of the alleged link between the cricketer and the mastermind of the "organized cricket racket", which reportedly bankrolled RPL, after they investigated the 14 members, associated with RPL, who were arrested from four hotels in July last year.

More to follow...