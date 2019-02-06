The love affair of Bollywood with cricket has been a blockbuster combination over decades and now online streaming website Netflix is all ready to stream a documentary titled 'Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians'. The eight-part series will air from March 1.

This documentary will have unseen action, which will be both on and off the field, and will start with the 2018 IPL auction when the entire team was revamped after the 10-year cycle concluded.

Netflix shared the poster of the series

Netflix shared the poster of the series and captioned it, "Sleepless nights? Nervous nail biting? Screaming at your screen? If you've experienced any or all of these symptoms you might have Cricket Fever, premieres 1st March."

The entire series will encompass the emotional aspect of the franchise and the pressure and expectation they deal with while representing the city, which has a very rich cricketing legacy.

Mumbai Indians, which is one of the most followed franchises in Indian Premier League, is owned by Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani and son Akash Ambani. Vice-captain of India's limited-overs side, Rohit Sharma is the captain of the side which is coached by Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene.

The team has won the IPL title thrice, a feat which is only matched by Chennai Super Kings.

The aforementioned documentary will be produced by Condé Nast Entertainment, the documentary's executive producers are Al Edgington, Joe LaBracio, Jeremy Finn, Jamie Stewart and James Maby.

Mumbai Indians retained their core players ahead of the auctions this year and added key players in the auctions.

Retained players: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff

Released players: Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, JP Duminy, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya

Players added: Lasith Malinga (Rs 2 crore), Yuvraj Singh (Rs 1 crore), Anmolpreet Singh (Rs 80 lakh), Barinder Sran (Rs 3.40 crore), Pankaj Jaiswal (Rs 20 lakh), Rasikh Dar (Rs 20 lakh).