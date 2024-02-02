This year is indeed a blockbuster year for Bollywood as Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's much-awaited 'The Crew's first look is out. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

'The Crew' teaser: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti's film postponed, new release date out

The film was earlier slated to release on March 22, 2024, but has now been pushed to March 29.

'The Crew' has been extensively shot in Mumbai and Abu Dhabi.

On Friday, the makers shared the teaser on Instagram to announce the new date.

The teaser shows, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu as air hostesses in red uniform. They were seen walking towards the aircraft.

The clip also has a BGM of famous song named, Choli Ke Peeche..' sung by veteran singer Ila Arun.

Fans were thrilled to see

A user wrote, "Bebo on the screen after a long time..."

Another mentioned, "This would be fun. Can't wait to see Kareena in her element with the ever talented..."

The third user, "Looks so goodddddddd..."

'The Crew' is a story about three hard-working women as their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they end up getting caught in a web of lies. Crew marks the second collaboration between Ektaa and Rhea after the 2018 buddy comedy 'Veere Di Wedding.'

Talking about the film, Kriti previously told indianexpress.com, "It is a quirky fun film. It has a lot to do with the camaraderie of these three women. It is very well written; it is very funny and has a thrill element to it as well. Because Rhea is attached to it, it will look very good. Rajesh's Lootcase was so fresh and funny. I am looking forward to finally working with women I have admired as actors, just play off them and have a good time."

Talking to India Today, Kareena described The Crew as a fun film and said, "It's a cool space of comedy, heist and typical commercial masala film with three women in the lead."

Kareena parties with her girl gang

Kareena was seen partying with her girl gang Malaika Arora, and her sister Karima Kapoor at Amruta Arora's residence.

Kareena wished her best friend Amrita. She posted a video of the same featuring pictures from the birthday bash accompanied by some old photos. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the queen of our hearts. I love you, my amolas. Forever and ever and ever. And happily ever after. Beboo and AMU @amuaroraofficial (sic)."

Malaika Arora shared a glimpse of Amrita's 43rd birthday bash. She posted a picture and wrote, "It's Ammolassssss bday, and we can't stay calm. Time for our annual squishy squashy huddle (sic)."

Replying to the post, Amrita wrote, "I love you Malla (sic)."

Malaika also shared another picture of themselves and wrote, "Happy Birthday, my baby sis. I love you.