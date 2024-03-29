Crew song Ghagra: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu party like there's no tomorrow
Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu

After a long wait, Crew is finally here. Starring three incredibly talented actresses – Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon; the heist comedy has landed at theatres today. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film also has Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma to add to the tadka. Now, let's take a look at what social media has to say about the film.

Crew Song Ghagra: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu And Kriti Sanon's Party Anthem
Crew Song Ghagra: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu And Kriti Sanon's Party Anthem

Social media review

"Had a blast watching #Crew! Tabu, Kareena, Kriti look hot, talk unabashedly like girlfriends do, and Kapil and Diljit are charming additions The jokes land; I wish the heist bit wasn't so bumpy though #CrewReview," a user wrote. "#Crew takes off well and lands smoothly with Tabu in the captain seat. Kareena & Kriti add the needed spark... A fun watch for the weekend family entertainment.#Crew #crewreview," another user wrote.

"Done!!! I enjoyed so much Three supremely talented and gorgeous ladies Loved it...Please go and watch #Crew No regrets! #Tabu G.O.A.T #KritiSanon Her beauty and acting #KareenaKapoorKhan Flawless #CrewReview," a social media user commented. "#Crew is a BLAST at box-office in Delhi NCR .. FANTASTIC! One of the best performance in regain, BEST at many many exhibition centers. SUPERB!" another social media user opined.

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Kareena Kapoor, Kriti SanonInstagram

"20 years later, I am still as amused by her as I used to be after seeing her as Poo in K3G. Hogi Jennifer Anniston, Hogi Anne Hathway, saadi ta ae hi hai #KareenaKapoorKhan Totally ate and left no crumbs at all in #Crew #CrewReview," a comment read. "Crew is an average watch. Tabu - Kareena Kapoor - Kriti Sanon forms an outstanding trio. Presented beautifully in every scene. Top Notch Casting Kapil Sharma is a terrible misfit.Diljit had no acting scope, just like the lead actresses. Average writing & direction. #CrewReview," another comment read.

"#CrewReview don't waste your hard money on it instead watch #madgaonexpress," wrote one twitter user. "Watch it if you have nothing better to do this weekend otherwise wait for it to land on OTT," another Twitter user commented.