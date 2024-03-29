After a long wait, Crew is finally here. Starring three incredibly talented actresses – Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon; the heist comedy has landed at theatres today. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film also has Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma to add to the tadka. Now, let's take a look at what social media has to say about the film.

Social media review

"Had a blast watching #Crew! Tabu, Kareena, Kriti look hot, talk unabashedly like girlfriends do, and Kapil and Diljit are charming additions The jokes land; I wish the heist bit wasn't so bumpy though #CrewReview," a user wrote. "#Crew takes off well and lands smoothly with Tabu in the captain seat. Kareena & Kriti add the needed spark... A fun watch for the weekend family entertainment.#Crew #crewreview," another user wrote.

"Done!!! I enjoyed so much Three supremely talented and gorgeous ladies Loved it...Please go and watch #Crew No regrets! #Tabu G.O.A.T #KritiSanon Her beauty and acting #KareenaKapoorKhan Flawless #CrewReview," a social media user commented. "#Crew is a BLAST at box-office in Delhi NCR .. FANTASTIC! One of the best performance in regain, BEST at many many exhibition centers. SUPERB!" another social media user opined.

"20 years later, I am still as amused by her as I used to be after seeing her as Poo in K3G. Hogi Jennifer Anniston, Hogi Anne Hathway, saadi ta ae hi hai #KareenaKapoorKhan Totally ate and left no crumbs at all in #Crew #CrewReview," a comment read. "Crew is an average watch. Tabu - Kareena Kapoor - Kriti Sanon forms an outstanding trio. Presented beautifully in every scene. Top Notch Casting Kapil Sharma is a terrible misfit.Diljit had no acting scope, just like the lead actresses. Average writing & direction. #CrewReview," another comment read.

"#CrewReview don't waste your hard money on it instead watch #madgaonexpress," wrote one twitter user. "Watch it if you have nothing better to do this weekend otherwise wait for it to land on OTT," another Twitter user commented.