A video of Homi Adajania and Aditi Rao Hydari from an event has taken over social media. In the video, Homi can be seen saying something in Aditi's years. The diva and Homi share a hearty laugh over the topic. But many on social media are not pleased with the whole video. Many have called Homi's behaviour creepy and mentioned how respectfully Sidharth behaves with rumoured ladylove Aditi.

Social media reactions

"Siddharth left the chat," wrote a user. "Siddarth never holds her hands on the red carpet too, this is creepy , sometimes a celeb can't react in public for fear of backlash," another user wrote. "kendall and bad bunny," a social media user commented. "Why he being so touchy," another user commented. "Homi adjania has a problem. In general he is mostly behaving in that way with most actresses. Unnecessarily cozy," read a comment.

"I've seen this before.. With different people..i forgot who are they," another user commented. "she wasn't comfortable. that's why she immediately moved away. he crossed the line," a comment read. "did something similar with deepika," another comment read. "Dude is so creepy," another one of the comments read.

Aditi and Siddharth's equation

Aditi Rao Hydari and south actor Sidharth might have not acknowledged their relationship in public, but their social media PDA has left very little to the imagination. From attending events and parties hand-in-hand to taking world tours together; the two have been painting the town red for a while now.