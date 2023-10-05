Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been at the center of ongoing speculations and rumors about their romantic involvement for well over a year. It's believed that their love story began on the sets of their 2021 movie, "Maha Samudram." Despite the extensive gossip, neither Aditi nor Siddharth has officially acknowledged their relationship.

In a recent development, the duo was seen together at a public event. Siddharth, known for his role in "Rang De Basanti," sported an all-blue ensemble, complemented by brown formal shoes. Meanwhile, Aditi, the star of "Jubilee," donned black pants and a stylish white top with a diamond choker adorning her neck.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth: The Love Story's Origins

The initial rumors of Aditi and Siddharth's romantic connection started when they were cast together in the Telugu film "Maha Samudram." It's been reported that their love blossomed on the movie set, and they've been inseparable ever since. The couple frequently makes public appearances, attending events such as audio launches and weddings, and they've been spotted on casual dates and salon outings.

In February, they took the internet by storm by sharing a reel of them dancing to the viral song "Tum Tum." While they haven't made an official announcement regarding their relationship, they have provided indirect confirmations on multiple occasions.

BF and GF ? Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth spotted at a red carpet event happening right now! #filmyape #bollywood #aditiraohydari #Siddharth pic.twitter.com/GwQAzg6NXH — Filmyape (@Filmyape) October 4, 2023

On the Professional Front

Siddharth, following their rumored love story, has been enjoying a successful run with his latest film, "Chithha." Directed by S.U. Arun Kumar, the movie has been receiving positive reviews from both critics and fans. It explores the intricate relationship between an individual and his niece and the subsequent events that unfold when the niece is kidnapped by a pedophile.

Aditi Rao Hydari has also been active on the professional front. She recently appeared in the web series "Jubilee" and took part in another web series, a period drama titled "Taj: Divided by Blood." Currently, she is engrossed in filming for an English film titled "Lioness," directed by Kajri Babbar, in which she shares the screen with Paige Sandhu, another talented actress known for her role in "Hey Sinamika."

As Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth continue to make headlines for their speculated romance, their professional careers remain vibrant and promising, adding more layers to their intriguing stories.