Ace filmmaker Karan Johar is going through turbulent times after his recent films Jigra and Kill failed to impress netizens at the box office. His recently released web show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives has been garnering mixed reviews from social media users and celebs.

However, on the personal front, Karan garnered headlines with his dramatic weight loss. His recent outings show Karan's chiselled jawline. Netizens flocked to social media and were of the view that the filmmaker could be using a drug called Ozempic for weight loss.

However, he clarified that his weight loss was a result of a healthy lifestyle.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan Johar addressed chatter around his weight loss and mentioned, "Being healthy and eating well and reinventing the wheel of your nutrition! Aur Ozempic ko mile credit (And the credit goes to Ozempic)??"

The post comes in after Maheep Kapoor slammed people for using Ozempic for weight loss, leading to a shortage of diabetic patients who rely on the drug.

Karan agreed with Maheep

Sharing a screenshot of a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), the filmmaker shared a tweet that read, "Maheep (Maheep Kapoor) rightly called out people for using Ozempic for fast weight loss and driving it out of stock for people with diabetes. Hope she calls out Karan Johar too, the producer of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives."

Karan tagged Maheep and asked, "Did you mean me???" Maheep reshared Karan's Instagram Stories, adding laughing emojis. Karan re-shared her response, adding, "You're laughing? I'm offended."

What Is Ozempic?

Ozempic, known generically as semaglutide, is a once-weekly injectable medication primarily prescribed for managing blood sugar levels in individuals with Type 2 diabetes. Since its approval in 2017, it has become a crucial tool for diabetes management, but its uses extend beyond just glucose control.

The drug has been making headlines after popular celebrities like Elon Musk, and Kim Kardashian confessed to using it for weight loss.

How does Ozempic help in weight loss?

Ozempic belongs to a class of drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists. These medications mimic the action of the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) hormone, which is naturally released from the digestive tract. GLP-1 helps regulate blood sugar levels and promotes a sense of fullness, making it a powerful tool in managing both diabetes and weight.

Administered through a weekly injection into the thigh, abdomen, or upper arm, Ozempic helps in more ways than just appetite suppression. It modifies the signalling pathways between the gut and the brain, influencing how the body processes and responds to food. Experts have said that Ozempic not only reduces hunger but also helps the body seek a lower weight range and can mitigate risks for several obesity-related conditions, such as heart disease, chronic kidney disease, fatty liver disease, and sleep apnea.

Ozempic Is Illegal In India

Ozempic is not legally available in India. However, several reports have indicated that it is being sold in Indian black markets. There are several risks from Ozempic. A recent study has discovered that Ozempic may increase the risk of abdominal paralysis. The findings suggest a 30 per cent higher risk of developing this condition among users of this drug compared to non-users.