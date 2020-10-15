When we think of creative people, we attach the idea of creativity within the art world. Despite the stereotype, creativity does not only take shape in artists. Having a creative mind is instrumental for success in all professional realms, and this is even more so during this ever-changing world we are in now. The pandemic has brought on challenges for all business owners, forcing them to find solutions that will keep their businesses alive. No matter the industry, companies are trying to navigate their way through the challenges.

According to NPR, on August 31, 2020, the Indian Economy has shrunk by 24% in the first quarter of the 2020-2021 fiscal year. With an economy already in decline, COVID-19 has reduced it even further. The ability to adjust businesses to suit our current situation is what will determine who will come out of this not just as a survivor but thriving.

According to the Harvard Business Review, "By definition the ability to create something novel and appropriate, creativity is essential to the entrepreneurship that gets new businesses started and that sustains the best companies after they have reached global scale... Rather than simply roll up their sleeves and execute a top-down strategy, employees must contribute imagination." Fortunately, creativity is a skill that can be improved. Although some can access their creativity more instinctively, people who would not consider themselves as creative have the ability to tap into their creativity even when they doubt its existence.

McKinsey has a study showing how top companies turn creativity into business value and growth. McKinsey states that "creativity is at the heart of business innovation, and innovation is the engine of growth." They also suggest utilizing creativity in daily practices.

Harnessing your creativity will take work, but it is easily doable once you learn how to tap in. The question then is, "How can we tap into our creativity?" Accessing this part of the brain can be done easily through self-hypnosis. Hypnotherapy brings the mind to a point of complete relaxation that then allows you to think outside the box and generate new ideas.

To demonstrate the efficacy of hypnotherapy on creativity, Taylor & Francis conducted a study on the hypnotic enhancement of creative drawing. This study yielded results that indicated the hypnotic procedure had significantly greater effects on creativity in the drawing. Artists and executives alike will benefit from utilizing self-hypnosis, and creativity should be everyone's priority. Those who launch products and services need to be creative, those who devise communication strategies need to be creative. Other functions would benefit from incorporating creativity: redesign processes, reinvent supply chains, cost reduction, and shorten delivery times. All these improvements contribute to a more resilient organization.

Luckily "self" hypnosis does not mean you have to do it alone. There are pre-recorded audios available to listen to that will guide you to that mental state and allow you to unleash your creativity. The hypnotherapist, Christine Deschemin, has created an app, UpNow, to allow people to truly harness the power of their mind without needing to take much time out of their day nor leave the comfort of their home. Just as everything else is transitioning to virtual and remote, so is self-care, and using the UpNow audio requires no contact with anyone, just you and your phone.

There are a wide variety of audios available on this app to target the specific goals of each individual, allowing you to personalize your self-hypnosis practice. Fortunately, practicing self-hypnosis does not need to take more than thirty minutes out of your day. It is affordable, accessible, and proven to be effective. Listening daily to audio on UpNow, is a small investment of time that will produce invaluable results. In order to invest in your business, you need to invest in yourself, and self-hypnosis will bring your desired changes to fruition.

Get an edge in your business and access your hidden skills to find your deserved success. The world we know is changing, and in order to continue to find success, we must be adaptable, original, and creative. The changes brought about by the pandemic will not be leaving with it. This new normal will continue to evolve, and we will need to do the same. Thus, creativity is found to be invaluable, especially at a time like this, so utilize the hidden weapon of self-hypnosis to surpass the average workers by making you and your mind irreplaceable and unique. Do not let yourself become your main obstacle, extinguish your self-doubt, unleash your creativity, and most of all thrive.