Aamir Khan's latest advertisement has landed in trouble. The ad is of tyre brand Ceat Ltd and in the ad, Aamir Khan is seen asking people to not burst crackers. Now, Karnataka BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde has objected to the ad.

He has written a letter to the company MD and CEO asking them to focus on issues caused by Muslims offering namaz on the streets as well.

The letter

"Your company's recent advertisement in which Aamir Khan advising people not to firecrackers on the streets is giving a very good message. Your concern for public issues needs applause. In this regard, I request you to address one more problem faced by people on roads, i.e., blocking roads in the name of Namaz on Fridays and other important festive days by Muslims," the letter reads.

The letter dated October 14, he further writes, "Loud noise is emitted from mics arranged on the top of mosques in our country when [call of] Azan is given. That sound is beyond the permissible limits. On Fridays, it is prolonged for some more time. It is causing great inconvenience to people suffering from different ailments and taking rest, people working in different establishments and teachers teaching in classrooms. Actually, this list of sufferers is very long and only a few are mentioned here."

He urged the management to look at the discrimination faced by the Hindu community for ages. "Therefore, I kindly request you to take cognizance of this particular incident where your company's advertisement has created an unrest among the Hindus," Hegde concluded.