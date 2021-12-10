Amid rumours of assembly polls in the Union Territory earlier next year, the National Conference (NC) leaders have stepped up attack on Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) founder late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed for forming a coalition government with BJP after 2014 assembly polls in J&K.

Although PDP is one of the main constituents of the Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) NC leaders are seizing all opportunities to demonize Muftis for, what they alleged, allowing BJP to expand its footprints in Jammu and Kashmir in general and Kashmir Valley in particular.

After former chief minister and vice president of the party, Omar Abdullah lambasted late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed for aligning with BJP, on Tuesday former lawmaker of NC Shamima Ferdous alleged that the PDP founder has sold Kashmir to BJP for power.

Shamima Ferdous also lambasted incumbent PDP president Mehbooba Mufti for "killing" innocent youth during her tenure as chief minister of J&K.

"Dream of Mufti Sayeed was to sell Kashmir"

In a highly provocative statement, Shamima Ferdous said that it was the dream of late Mufti Sayeed to sell Kashmir and during the tenure of Mehbooba Mufti as Chief Minister, hundreds of innocent youth of the Valley were killed in the name of law and order.

"Hundreds of youth were blinded by pellets. And Mehbooba at that time warned the youth to stay inside homes otherwise they will have to face guns and pellets," she added.

"I want to ask Mehbooba where was her conscience during that time? Where was her conscience when thousands of youth got blinded," she questioned.

Omar Abdullah also blamed Mufti Sayeed for the abrogation of Art 370

Before Shamima Ferdous lambasted late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, it was her party's vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah who blamed the PDP founder for the abrogation of Article 370.

"After the assembly elections of 2014 in Jammu and Kashmir, I extended a hand of friendship to Mufti Mohammad Sayeed (PDP founder). I warned him against stitching an alliance with the BJP and told him it would prove to be extremely dangerous for the people of Kashmir,", Omar said.

Omar said that Mufti Sayeed's 'one wrong decision' for forming a coalition with BJP in J&K was the only reason for the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A.

"I told Mufti Sayeed I had no greed for power. I had already served for six years as a chief minister and I told him that we don't want any of our MLAs and MLCs as ministers in the government. I told him that we will support you unconditionally, but please don't bring them (BJP) in J&K," Abdullah said while addressing a public meeting at Kishtwar some days back.

Mufti Sayeed had his compulsions and took a decision, he said, "Now, we do not know for how long we will be punished for that one wrong decision because not even a single promise made to us post-revocation of Article 370 has been fulfilled."

Anger in PDP against NC leaders remarks

Although PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has maintained a guarded silence after Omar Abdullah's statement against late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, cracks appear to be developed in the Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

"Omar Abdullah's statement is a clear indication that NC leadership is not interested to continue with the PAGD because that statement was against the spirit of the alliance", a PDP leader said and pointed out that NC leadership availed every opportunity to attack PDP.

NC, PDP formed PAGD to protect the 'special status' of J&K

With much publicity, the PAGD was formed in the month of October 2019 by six political parties with the pledge of perseverance and steadfastness towards the restoration of Article 370. This resolution was written in the Alliance's declaration where the political parties stated there would be "nothing about us without us," meaning they will stick together come what may.

"We want to assure people that all our political activities will be subservient to the sacred goal of reverting to the status of J&K as it existed before August 2019," read PAGD's declaration.

Within a couple of months after its formation, PAGD had received a severe jolt when Sajad Lone of Peoples' Conference, left the alliance. Lone charged both NC and PDP with fielding proxy candidates against the officially mandated candidates of the alliance as during the DDC elections. He called these actions "a breach of trust".