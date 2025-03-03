Ace Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is still basking in the success of Animal (2023), starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, often makes headlines for his unfiltered statements and strong opinions on filmmaking.

In his latest podcast appearance on Game Changers, Vanga addressed the criticism surrounding Animal, highlighting how people created hours-long videos dissecting the film.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga says, 'Cracking IAS Is Easier Than Filmmaking'

During the podcast, Vanga recalled an IAS officer's harsh critique of Animal, which made him feel as though he had committed a crime. Referring to UPSC professor Vikas Divyakirti, he said: "There is this IAS officer who, in a very serious interview, said, 'Movies like Animal shouldn't be made.' The way he spoke, it felt like I had committed a crime. He compared my film to 12th Fail, saying that while such films inspire society, Animal drags it backward."

Defending his work, Vanga expressed frustration over what he called an "unnecessary attack." He emphasized the difference between cracking the IAS exam and becoming a filmmaker:

"To become an IAS officer, you dedicate a few years, study a fixed set of books, and crack an exam. But there's no specific course or teacher that can turn you into a filmmaker or a writer. It's not the same process."

Netizens react

Sandeep Vanga's statement did not sit well with netizens, who criticized the filmmaker for continuing to defend his film more than a year after its theatrical release.

"He seriously needs to stop talking at this point. Every time he opens his mouth, he only reinforces every negative opinion people have had about the movie and its messaging," a user wrote on Reddit.

The Criticism: What did Vikas Divyakirti say?

For those unfamiliar, Vikas Divyakirti, a UPSC professor who played himself in 12th Fail (2023), had earlier criticized Animal during an interview with Neelesh Misra. He said, "A film like Animal sets society back by 10 years. Such movies should not be made. You earned money, but you portrayed your hero as an animal. Shouldn't films also have some social value, or is it all just about financial gain?"