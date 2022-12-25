The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out searches at fourteen places in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi in a case related to terror activities of members of proscribed terrorist organizations like Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa International, and International Sikh Youth Federation.

The NIA said the terror activities include smuggling of terrorist hardware such as arms, ammunition explosives, and Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) across international borders for use by operatives and members of terror outfits and organized criminal gangs operating in various parts of the country for carrying out terrorist acts like bomb explosions, targeted killings.

During the searches conducted at the premises of the suspects, the NIA seized "incriminating materials, including digital devices and documents".

The NIA registered the case on August 20 this year taking suo-moto cognizance considering the significance of the matter. Further investigations in the case are in progress, NIA said. Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa International, and International Sikh Youth Federation are among 42 organizations listed in the first schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

Babbar Khalsa International has been banned and listed as a terrorist organization in several countries such as India, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Malaysia, and the European Union.

NIA conducts multiple searches in terror case pic.twitter.com/g4Pgugk89L — NIA India (@NIA_India) December 24, 2022

The International Sikh Youth Federation is banned as a terrorist organization under Australian, European Union, Japanese, Indian, Canadian, and American counter-terrorism legislation.

Khalistani terrorists set up terror gangs in Punjab, UP

Dreaded terrorist Hardeep Singh alias Nijjar, chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terror outfit, has formed terrorist gangs comprising gangsters and shooters based in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to collect money from business houses through extortions.

As per National Investigation Agency (NIA), some persons have already been arrested in this regard, and raids were conducted on Thursday at nine locations in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The arrested accused persons have killed three businessmen/entities based in Punjab and identified other targets.

Earlier NIA conducted searches at nine locations in Barnala, Moga, Ferozepur in Punjab, and Meerut and Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a case related to threatening and extorting money by Khalistani terrorists at Mehna, Moga, Punjab.