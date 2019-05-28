An independent candidate from Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency, COT Naseer, has claimed that he was attacked by a CPI (M) representative along with local committee members from Thalassery and Vadakara in Kerala.

Naseer was hacked by some unidentified assailants in Thalassery on the evening of May 18. He was on the way back to his home when Naseer was knocked down from his bike on Kayyath Road near Thalassery by two people and attacked him around 6 pm.

The victim was quickly shifted to Kozhikode Medical College. He sustained injuries on his head, arms and abdomen. After getting discharged from the hospital Naseer told the media that he was attacked by the CPI(M) party workers.

However, he did not reveal the names of the CPI(M) workers behind the attack to the media. He said that he has given the name of the party representative to the police and the media can access it from them. Thalassery Circle Inspector (CI) VKL Vishwambaran said that they have taken the stamen from Naseer twice, but in both of those statements, he has not given them the name of the CPI(M) representative, whom he has alleged to be the culprit behind the attack.

Naseer said that he had come up against the Communist party over their involvement in corruption of the Thalassery stadium, which was being repaired for Rs 4 crores. This stand by Naseer had provoked the alleged party representative, who called Naseer to his party office and threatened him.

He has also alleged that two of the trusted local committee members of the party has been following since that day. Naseer said that he was attacked for having a different political opinion.

A former activist of CPI(M), Naseer had quit the party back in 2015. Naseer was also attacked in April this year while he was seeking votes at Meppayyur town, making this the third attack on him after he quit the party.

Recently, Naseer was in the news over his decision on contesting against the CPI(M)leader P Jayarajan in Vadakara. But he clarified that Jayarajan had nothing to do with the hacking attack.