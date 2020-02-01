While scientists and health officials around the world are racing against the time to come up with a cure for deadly Coronavirus, Hindu Mahasabha chief Swami Chakrapani Maharaj has said that cow urine and cow dung can treat the novel virus.

He also said that a special yagna will be performed to kill Coronavirus and its effect.

Speaking to IANS, Chakrapani said, "Consuming cow urine and cow dung will stop the effect of infectious Coronavirus. A person, who chants Om Namah Shivay and applies cow dung on body, will be saved. A special yagna ritual will soon be performed to kill Coronavirus."

Ayurvedic medicine as a cure?

It can be recalled that the Ministry of AYUSH, too, issued traditional Ayurvedic and Unani medicine for the treatment of Coronavirus, of which, the WHO says has no effective treatment as of yet.

The World Health Organisation declared the novel Coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency on January 30. As of Saturday, 259 people have died and over 11, 800 of confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been reported in China.

In India, Kerala reported the first confirmed case of Coronavirus in the country with hundreds of people put under observation for the virus.

An Air India jumbo plane has so far evacuated 324 Indian nationals from Wuhan in China. A second flight is scheduled to take off at 12.50 pm to bring back remaining Indian students stuck in China.

Meanwhile, the Army has set up a quarantine facility in Mansear near Delhi to keep those evacuated from China in the wake of Cornavirus outbreak.