The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit India hard. Shocking tales of mismanagement and mishandling of COVID patients have sent shockwaves across the nation. Adding to those gut-wrenching incidents is yet another one, wherein a COVID victim's dead body was robbed of jewelry before the hospital handed over the body, the family has alleged.

After testing COVID positive and showing critical symptoms, the family of the deceased was able to get the victim admitted to a private hospital in Kanjhawala Road, Karala in Delhi. The family was unable to find a bed in the city, but through their family doctor's reference, got admission in Savitri Hospital, the family member of the deceased told International Business Times.

The COVID victim was admitted to the private hospital on April 16, four days later, she passed away. The family wasn't allowed to meet the patient owing to the COVID protocol, but with the help of a warden, they got a video recording of the patient to see her wellbeing.

Jewellery robbed from COVID victim dead body

Speaking to IBTimes over the phone, the family member said the hospital handed over the body on Tuesday midnight. The belongings of the patient were packed and sealed while being handed over to the kin. At the heat of the moment, the family member alleged they didn't check if all the belongings were intact and signed the acceptance form.

According to the family, the deceased had a gold nose pin and six earrings, two of which were big ones. The family member alleged that the hospital only returned five items and 2 big earrings were missing.

When the family raised the issue with the administration, no one has been able to offer any help and take accountability. When IBTimes spoke to the family member of the deceased, he was called by the hospital to come and visit. Our attempts to reach the hospital did not yield a response. We'll update the copy with the hospital's response.