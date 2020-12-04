Prime Minister Narendra Modi was chairing an all-party meeting with ministerial colleagues and select opposition leaders on Friday to discuss the ongoing battle against coronavirus pandemic and potential availability of coronavirus vaccine in the near future and its distribution in India.

The virtual meeting began at 10.45 am, in which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, apart from Health Ministry Secretary, were also present.

The leaders of opposition parties will be taken into confidence on the measures taken by the central government so far to prevent more coronavirus cases in the country etc. Earlier also, PM Modi had convened all-party meetings on coronavirus and the India-China border tensions in eastern Ladakh.

Highlights from PM Modi's all-party meeting

PM Modi said that a coronavirus vaccine against the Covid-19 infection could be ready for its administration in India in a few weeks and the vaccination would begin as soon as the Centre gets a go-ahead from the scientists developing the drug.

PM Modi also maintained that the priority would be given to the frontline workers who have been at the forefront of the fight against the infection.

PM Modi said the storage logistics of the coronavirus vaccine is being looked into. Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, which is 95 per cent effective in preventing the disease, has a super-cold storage requirement.

"Nearly eight vaccines are on other stages of trial with their manufacturing assured in India. Three coronavirus vaccines from India are at different stages. Experts think that the vaccine isn't too far away. In the next few weeks, a coronavirus vaccine could be ready for India," PM Narendra Modi said.

Hailing the work being done in India to develop a coronavirus vaccine, PM Narendra Modi said the world is watching India for the cheapest and safest coronavirus vaccine. "Our scientists are very confident of succeeding in their endeavor of making coronavirus vaccine. The world is keeping a watch on the cheapest and safe vaccine. That is why the world is watching India."