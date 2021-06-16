Amid the slowing down of the Covid second wave in India, medical experts strongly believe that the country may soon face a third wave outbreak of the pandemic. According to medical experts, mass vaccination is the only solution to combat a potential third wave, and until now, the vaccination rollout in the country was carried out via an online registration system. And now, to accelerate the ongoing vaccination rollout program, the government has made it clear that online registration is not mandatory to receive Covaxin or Covishield vaccines.

Covid vaccines without registration

According to the latest updates, more than 26 crore people have been vaccinated in India, and it is almost 17 percent of the total population in the country. However, the pace of the vaccination rollout in the country should be ramped up to combat a potential third wave effectively. From now, prior booking of vaccination is not mandatory to avail coronavirus jabs.

The government believes that this new step could boost the vaccination drive, especially in the rural areas where smartphone and internet penetration is low.

As per the new guideline, registering in the CoWIN app is not mandatory to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Instead, anyone aged 18 or more can directly visit the nearest Covid vaccination center, and the vaccinator will perform the onsite registration.

Government ramping up vaccination drive in India

After reaching India, the vaccinator will collect the details of the person who has walked in and will do an onsite registration to maintain the coronavirus vaccination database.

"Anyone, aged 18 years or more, can directly go to the nearest vaccination Center where the vaccinator performs the on-site registration and provides vaccination in the same visit. This is also popularly known as "walk-ins," said the health ministry in a recent statement.

In the meantime, on June 15, India witnessed 63,868 fresh Covid cases and 1,459 fatalities. The data indicates that the second wave in India has waned, and the trend will continue in the coming days as well.