Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday, announced that the Covid lockdown in Delhi will be extended up to May 31. Even though the test positivity rate (TPR) in Delhi is just 2.42 percent, the Delhi government decided to extend the lockdown to prevent a possible surge in Covid cases in the coming days.

Delhi to open in phases from May 31

In the last 24 hours, Delhi witnessed 1,642 fresh Covid cases, the lowest since March 30, and 189 deaths. As the test positivity rate has dipped to 2.42 percent, medical experts believe that the second Covid wave in India's capital has started slowing down. However, medical experts have urged the government and people to be on guard, as a potential third wave could attack children, causing havoc in the capital, and in the entire nation.

Kejriwal revealed that authorities will begin to unlock the national capital in a 'phased' manner from May 31 if fresh Covid cases continue to decline in the coming days.

Kerala in trouble?

As several states in India have started signs of flattening the coronavirus chaos curve, Kerala is one state where Covid scare is still at large. On May 06, the government imposed a statewide lockdown, and it was supposed to be in place until May 16. On May 15, the government extended the lockdown for one more week, and on May 21, the government ordered a statewide lockdown until May 31.

Even after 17 days of statewide lockdown, the test positivity in Kerala is above 20 percent. Malappuram is one of the worst affected districts in the state, where the government has imposed a triple lockdown to slow down the spread of the pandemic.

On May 22, Kerala witnessed 28,514 fresh coronavirus cases, and the death toll climbed up to 176. Alarmingly, the state recorded a total of 320 deaths in the past 48 hours. On Saturday, the test positivity rate in Kerala is above 22 percent, and this single factor is enough to understand the havoc wreaked by Covid in the state.