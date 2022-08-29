India reported 7,591 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, against the previous day's 9,436 count, with 45 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Monday.

With the new fatalities, the nationwide death toll reached 5,27,799.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has come down to 84,931 cases, accounting for 0.19 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 9,206 patients took the cumulative tally to 4,38,02,993. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.62 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has marginally risen to 4.58 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate stands at 2.69 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,65,751 tests were conducted increasing the overall tally to over 88.52 crore.

As of this morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 211.91 crore, achieved via 2,82,08,570 sessions.

Over 4.02 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.