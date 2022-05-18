The global coronavirus caseload has topped 524.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.28 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. as per its daily update.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 524,630,337 and 6,281,109, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,421,738,326.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 82,720,354 and 1,000,167, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,125,370.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,701,900), France (29,430,355), Germany (25,890,456), the UK (22,390,319), Russia (18,002,493), South Korea (17,861,744), Italy (17,116,540), Turkey (15,057,184), Spain (12,179,234) and Vietnam (10,699,965).

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (665,216), India (524,260), Russia (370,252), Mexico (324,617), Peru (213,044), the UK (178,063), Italy (165,494), Indonesia (156,481), France (148,614), Iran (141,236), Colombia (139,821), Germany (137,888), Argentina (128,776), Poland (116,217), Spain (105,642) and South Africa (100,812).