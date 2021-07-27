Russia recorded 23,239 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,149,780, the official monitoring and response center said on Monday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 727 to 154,601, while the number of recoveries increased by 16,200 to 5,506,834, the Xinhua news agency reported. Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,629 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,490,707.

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 195 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.18 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.84 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload an death toll stood at 195,346,146, and 4,182,831, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 35,287,269 and 627,039, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 31,439,764 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,707,662), Russia (6,149,780), France (5,999,244), the UK (5,722,298), Turkey (5,618,417), Argentina (4,859,170), Colombia (4,736,349), Spain (4,342,054), Italy (4,320,530), Germany (3,764,419), Iran (3,723,246) and Indonesia (3,194,733), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 550,586 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (421,411), Mexico (238,424), Peru (195,973), Russia (154,601), the UK (129,172), Italy (127,971), Colombia (119,182), France (111,667) and Argentina (104,105).