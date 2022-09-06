India on Tuesday reported 4,417 fresh Covid cases, a marginal decline from the 5,910 count reported on the previous day, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

Wtih 23 deaths, the Covid-related deaths tally at the national level reached 5,28,030.

The active caseload has dipped to 52,336 cases, accounting for 0.12 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 6,032 patients in the same period took the cumulative tally to 4,38,86,496. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.69 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has marginally declined to 1.20 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate stands at 2.06 per cent.

A total of 3,67,490 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 88.77 crore.

As of this morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 213.72 crore.

Over 4.04 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.