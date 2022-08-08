India reported 16,167 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, which is a decline from the previous day's count of 18,738, and the deaths reported were 41, said the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

In the same period, with reported 41 Covid deaths, the nationwide death toll reached 5,26,730.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has marginally risen to 1,35,510 cases, accounting for 0.31 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 15,549 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,34,99,659. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.50 per cent.

India's daily positivity rate has also marginally risen to 6.14 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently also stands at 4.64 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,63,419 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.81 crore.

As of Monday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 206.56 crore, achieved via 2,73,95,158 sessions

Over 3.95 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.