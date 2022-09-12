Covid update: China goes back to lockdown as world opens up Close
India on Monday reported 5,221 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours against the previous day's 5,076 count, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

During the same period, 15 more Covid-related fatalities took the death toll to 5,28,165 as per the report.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has come down to 47,176 cases, accounting for 0.11 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 5,975 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,39,25,239. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's Daily Positivity rate has marginally risen to 2.82 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently also stands at 1.72 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,84,965 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 88.95 crore.

As of this morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 215.26 crore.

Over 4.06 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

