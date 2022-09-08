India reported 6,395 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, as against 5,379 Covid cases reported the previous day, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

In the same period, the country has recorded 33 more Covid related deaths, taking the national fatalities tally to 5,28,090 as per the report.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has come down to 50,342 cases, accounting for 0.11 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 6,614 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,39,00,204. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.70 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has marginally risen to 1.96 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently also stands at 1.88 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,25,602 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 88.83 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 214.27 crore.

Over 4.05 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.