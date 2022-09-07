In the last 24 hours, India reported 5,379 fresh Covid cases, which is a marginal rise over the previous day's count of 4,417, said the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

In the same period, the country recorded 27 more Covid related deaths taking the national fatalities tally to 5,28,057 as per the report.

The active caseload of the country currently stands at 50,594, accounting for 0.11 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 7,094 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,38,93,590 . Consequently, India's current recovery rate stands at 98.7% per cent.

While the daily positivity rate rose to 1.67% per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.0 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,21,917 tests were conducted across the country in last 24 hours, increasing the overall tally to over 88.80 crore.

As of Wednesday morning,213.91 cr Total Vaccine doses ((94.40 cr Second Dose and 17.16 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive 18,81,319 doses administered in last 24 hours