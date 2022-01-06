The third wave of the Covid pandemic has officially hit India. In the last 24 hours, the nation witnessed a sharp rise in fresh Covid cases, with 90,928 new infections and over 300 coronavirus-related deaths. The sudden surge in fresh cases indicates that the Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire in the country and the ongoing third wave could witness more daily cases than the lethal second wave.

Hospital admissions rising in the country

As the number of fresh cases in the country is increasing drastically, hospital admissions in the country are also rising. However, most of the people infected with the virus are showing mild symptoms.

Dr Suresh Kumar, the Director of Delhi's Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital told NDTV that they are not feeling any pressure as they are fully prepared to battle the Covid pandemic.

Suresh Kumar also made it clear that people infected with the Omicron variant do not require oxygen or ventilator support. The health expert added that the Omicron variant is three to four times more transmissible than the Delta variant of the pandemic.

Suresh Kumar also opined that the rising number of healthcare workers testing positive for coronavirus is a matter of concern.

"It is of utmost importance that we protect our healthcare workers... we have to be more alert, more aggressive this time," said Kumar.

Fresh restrictions in the nation

Meanwhile, several states in the country are imposing fresh restrictions to break the chain of transmission. Tamil Nadu announced a complete lockdown on Sunday, and the state government has also ordered the closure of educational institutions. Tight restrictions have been imposed in the states of Maharashtra and Karnataka as well.

However, Kerala, one of the states where the Covid pandemic is at its peak has not ordered any fresh restrictions. The education minister of Kerala, today announced that the government is not planning to close educational institutions in the state.