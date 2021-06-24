Even though the second wave of Covid has been showing signs of slowing down over the past few weeks, medical experts are increasingly bothered about a potential third wave of the pandemic. Despite the lack of scientific evidence, several people strongly believe that the third wave of Covid could attack children more. However, the fact is the third wave of Covid could attack children in the same manner as the second wave, and the only unknown fact is the impacts of new variants like Delta Plus in young bodies. Medical experts have already revealed that pediatric patients are getting infected in the same proportion as adults.

Covid infection in children

Moreover, the vaccination rollout for children in India has not begun yet, and this single factor could make them more vulnerable to coronavirus infection. It should be also noted that children are a little hesitant to wear masks, and they often fail to follow adequate social distancing measures. As parents are increasingly concerned about their children contracting coronavirus infection, symptoms of Covid should be noticed, even though several cases go unnoticed.

The majority of the children who contract Covid will have fewer symptoms, or sometimes they will be asymptomatic. Some of the common symptoms of coronavirus infection found in children include cough, fever, sore throat, diarrhea, loss of smell, loss of taste, headache, dry cough, muscle and joint pains.

Acute signs of Covid infection

There are several acute signs of Covid infection in children, and it includes gastroenteritis symptoms like ulcers in the oral cavity and the inability to swallow and eat food. It should be also noted that several children in India are also diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS). MIS will affect the heart, lungs, kidneys, gastrointestinal tract, skin, or brain of children, and it is one of the serious complications associated with coronavirus infection.

It should be also noted that these organs get inflamed too, and some of the common symptoms of MIS include fever, low blood pressure, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, abdominal pain, breathing issues, and bluish faces.

To protect the children from Covid infection, it is always necessary to encourage them to wear masks regularly. Parents should also ask children to wash their hands regularly and should give them a healthy diet.