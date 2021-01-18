Near-death experiences are one of the most puzzling phenomena humans have been trying to answer for years. According to spiritualists, near-death experiences faced by people could be indicating the existence of an afterlife.

Adding up the heat to this theory, a man named Lee has now shared his near-death experience (NDE) testimonial on the NDERF (Near-Death Experience Research Foundation) website.

NDE due to COVID-19

In the testimonial, Lee revealed that his health condition was worsened dramatically while battling the coronavirus infection. While on the brink of death, Lee experienced something which he now believes is a sure sign of life after death.

During these moments, Lee claims to have seen an amazing forest and a beautiful lake. The NDE victim made it clear that he felt absolutely no pain during these moments.

"I could tell that if I took in one more breath, it would be my last. I told myself, 'This is it. The next thing I know, I am floating really high above the most amazing forest I had ever seen. It went on for miles. Off in the distance, was a beautiful lake that was calm with no waves. I felt no pain. I was moving, but at a very slow pace. I felt like I wanted to be in this place. I had no worries. It was a very beautiful thick forest. Off in the distance was a huge body of calm water," wrote Lee on the NDERF website.

As Lee witnessed such mesmerizing sights while on the verge of death, he now strongly believes that there could be life after death.

What causes hallucinations during near-death experiences?

Even though the testimonial shared by Lee has convinced many, medical experts believe that Lee's experience is quite natural among people who face life-threatening moments. According to medical experts like Sam Parnia, death is not a sudden black and white moment, and it is basically a process.

During life-threatening moments, the human brain will face a shortage in oxygen supply, and at this time, the brain will adopt a survival trick which will in turn trigger weird visual hallucinations.