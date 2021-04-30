India witnessed highest spike of 3,86,452 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 3,498 fatalities due to virus infection in the last 24 hours, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

It was the ninth day in a row when India recorded more than 3 lakh cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past three days. On Thursday India witnessed 3,645 deaths, highest fatalities in a day.

India's tally of total Covid-19 cases now stands at 1,87,62,976, the highest since the pandemic started in 2019, with 31,70,228 active cases and the total death toll stands at 2,08,330, according to the health ministry data.

The ministry said that 2,97,540 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 1,53,84,418.

The health ministry said that a total of 15,22,45,179 people have been vaccinated so far in the country.

Maharashtra reported a record high of 66,159 new Covid-19 cases followed by Kerala with 38,607 fresh cases and Uttar Pradesh 35,156. Delhi recorded 395 Covid-19 deaths and around 24,235 cases with positivity rate of 32.82 per cent. Karnataka reported a new all-time record with 39,047 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Friday to discuss the prevailing situation in the country. This will be the first meeting of the Council of Ministers in the aftermath of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 28,63,92,086 samples tested up to April 29, 2021 for Covid-19 of these 19,20,107 samples were tested on Thursday.