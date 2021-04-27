As India faces the deadly second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of lives are being lost amid record high new cases being reported on a daily basis. In another tragic news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aunt Narmadaben Modi passed away on Tuesday after she contracted the virus nearly two weeks ago.

Modi's younger brother Prahlad Modi confirmed the news of Narmadaben's death. She was aged 80, and was living in New Ranip area in Ahmedabad with her children. She was admitted to the civil hospital over a week ago after contracting the virus and had been receiving treatment for the same.

PM Modi's aunt died

"Our aunt Narmadaben was admitted to the civil hospital some ten days ago after her condition deteriorated following coronavirus infection. She breathed her last at the hospital today," Prahlad Modi told PTI.

Narmadaben's husband Jagjivandas, who was the brother of Modi's father Damodardas, had passed away many years ago. The PMO hasn't released a statement on the demise of Modi's aunt as of this writing.